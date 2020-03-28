Who’s got the Covid-19 virus? Celebs, politicians and athletes | Samui Times

The Coronavirus (Covid-19) has affected so many people across the globe spreading to at least 176 countries. More than 600,000 cases have been recorded around the world as of today. As the total number of Covid-19 cases continues to increase, some of the most well-known politicians, sportspeople and celebrities have also confirmed they’ve tested positive for the illness. Some have died.

Here is a round-up of public figures that have announced they are infected.

Elected and unelected officials

Prince Charles: On March 25, the Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne tested positive for the coronavirus. The 71 year old is displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health” said a spokesman for the Clarence House royal residence, adding that he was self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland. Prince Charles’s wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has also been tested but does not seem have the virus.

Boris Johnson: The UK PM announced yesterday that he tested positive for coronavirus and was self isolating.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

Matthew Hancock: Britain’s Health Secretary Matthew Hancock announced on March 27 he tested positive for the coronavirus. Hancock said he would be self-isolating and working from home.

Nadine Dorries: A minister in the United Kingdom’s health department was the first British politician to test positive on March 10.

Michel Barnier: The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator said in a tweet that he has tested positive for the virus.

Rand Paul: The Republican politician representing Kentucky is first US senator to test positive for coronavirus.

Francis Suarez: In the US, Miami city’s mayor confirmed, on March 13, that he has contracted Covid-19.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau: On March 12, the wife of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19 following a trip to the United Kingdom. Gregoire Trudeau said she planned to remain in isolation for the next two weeks, together with her husband. Her symptoms have been described as mild.

Peter Dutton: The Australian home affairs minister is under quarantine in hospital after contracting the virus.

Prince Albert II of Monaco: The prince tested positive for Covid-19 and was being closely monitored by physicians and specialists, according a statement from his office on March 19. Prince Albert, 62, appeared to be the first head of state to announce that he had contracted the virus. The prince’s health “poses no concern,” his office said.

Begona Gomez: Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez’s wife tested positive, officials in his office said late on Saturday. While Begona Gomez tested positive, the health of both she and the prime minister was fine, the officials said. Spain said it would place the entire country under lockdown as the number of diagnosed cases exceeded 6,000.

Carmen Calvo: the Spanish government has confirmed Spain’s deputy prime minister tested positive for coronavirus on March 25.

Irene Montero: The Spanish minister tested positive on March 15 and has been put under quarantine along with her partner, Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias.

Bento Albuquerque: Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque has tested positive for coronavirus – the second cabinet member to be infected in the country.

Fabio Wajngarten: The press secretary for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive after he returned from a US trip where he met, among others, US President Donald Trump, who later tested negative for the virus.

Kozo Tashima: The head of Japan’s football association tested positive for the virus on March 17. Tashima is also deputy head of Japan’s Olympic Committee.

Abba Kyari: The Nigerian president’s influential chief of staff has tested positive for coronavirus, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said March 24. In his 70s, Kyari is an important figure in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

Massoumeh Ebtekar: The Iranian vice president is the country’s top government official to be infected by the virus, which has also affected several senior officials in the country. Iraj Harirchi, Iran’s deputy health minister, is also stricken. Iran is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East.

Celebrities

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: The popular Hollywood couple announced on March 11 that they were infected by the coronavirus and were placed in quarantine in a Gold Coast hospital in Australia.

Idris Elba: The British actor and musician said he has tested positive for Covid-19 on March 16 in a video posted on Twitter, and that although he had no symptoms so far he was isolating himself from others.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Jackson Browne: The singer-songwriter tested positive for coronavirus, he told Rolling Stone magazine.Mr. Browne, 71, said he got tested after experiencing mild symptoms including a small cough and a temperature.“It’s important for us all to be pretty forthcoming about what we’re going through,” Mr. Browne said on Tuesday.

Slim Thug: The Houston rapper said on Instagram that he tested had positive for the coronavirus despite his best efforts to protect himself. Since the outbreak, he had been self-isolating and wearing a mask and gloves when outdoors. His symptoms included a fever and a cough.

Harvey Weinstein: The disgraced film producer who was convicted in February of rape and other sex crimes has contracted the coronavirus in prison, according to two people familiar with the matter. Mr. Weinstein was being held in isolation at the Wende Correction Facility, east of Buffalo, according to the two people, who spoke anonymously to discuss a private medical matter. Mr. Weinstein is one of two inmates at the facility, and within New York State’s prison system, who had tested positive for the virus as of March 22.

Olga Kurylenko: The French actress, who starred in the Bond movie Quantum of Solance, announced on March 15 that she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Andy Cohen: The creator of the “Real Housewives” reality show franchise and host of Bravo TV’s late night talk show “Watch What Happens Live” said in an Instagram post on March 20 that he had tested positive.“As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better,”

Colton Underwood: The leading man on Season 23 of the ABC reality show “The Bachelor” and former NFL football player said in an Instagram post on March 20 that he had tested positive.

Kristofer Hivju: The 41 year old Game of Thrones actor, who played the role of Tormund, has tested positive for the new coronavirus on March 17. Known for his fiery red hair and beard, he said and his family were in self-isolation at home in Norway.

Debi Mazar: The television and film actress best known for her roles in “Entourage,” “Goodfellas” and “Younger” said on Instagram on March 21 that she had tested positive after she and her husband and two teenage daughters came down with an “odd-bug” about a month ago. Two weeks later, she said, she began having intense body aches and a high fever. After learning of her positive test, she said, she and her family put themselves in quarantine.

Rachel Matthews: The actress, who was the voice of Honeymaren in “Frozen II,” said on Instagram on March 16 that she had tested positive and had been in quarantine for the previous week. She said her symptoms began with a sore throat and fatigue on the first day to shortness of breath and loss of appetite afterward.

Terrence McNally: The four-time Tony Award-winning playwright died on March 24 of complications of the coronavirus, a spokesman said. Mr. McNally, who was 81, won two of his Tonys for books for musicals — “Kiss of the Spider Woman” (1993) and “Ragtime” (1998) — and two for plays: “Love! Valor! Compassion!” (1995) and “Master Class” (1996).

Daniel Dae Kim: The South Korean-American actor best known for the television series Hawaii Five-0, said on Thursday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Kim, speaking from his home in Hawaii, announced the news in an Instagram posting and video.

Placido Domingo: On March 22, the Spanish opera singer said he had tested positive for coronavirus and had gone into self-isolation with his family.

Luis Sepulveda: The best-selling Chilean writer, who lives in northern Spain, also said he was infected. Reports say he showed symptoms of the coronavirus in February after he returned from a literary festival in Portugal.

Athletes

Kevin Durant: On March 17, the Brooklyn Nets announced that four of their players had tested positive for the coronavirus, but did not name them. Mr. Durant, one of the biggest stars in the N.B.A., told The Athletic that he was one. “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” he said

Jason Collins: On March 24, Collins, who played 13 National Basketball Association (NBA) seasons from 2001 to 2014 and who spent seven-plus years with the Brooklyn Nets, said on Twitter he believes he caught coronavirus on March 4 when the Nets hosted the Memphis Grizzlies.

Marco Sportiello: The goalkeeper for Italian football team Atalanta tested positive for coronavirus on March 24.

Blaise Matuidi: France midfielder has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Turin-based Serie A club said in a statement on March 17. Matuidi, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, was in self-isolation at home and not showing any symptoms.

Marco Sportiello: The goalkeeper for Italian football team Atalanta tested positive for coronavirus on March 24.

Paulo Dybala: The Juventus and Argentina football forward had tested positive for coronavirus but has no symptoms.

Marouane Fellaini: The former Manchester United football player who currently plays for the Chinese Super League has COVID-19, he said on Instagram.

Mikel Arteta: On March 12, the 37-year-old Arsenal manager was the first in England’s football Premier League to be diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: On the same day, the 19-year-old Chelsea winger also said he was infected.

Paulo Dybala: The Italy-based Argentinian footballer announced his diagnosis on Friday. Italy is the worst-hit country after China by the pandemic, which has killed more than 1,800 people in the Mediterranean nation.

Rudy Gobert: The NBA Utah Jazz basketball star triggered criticism after he was seen carelessly touching microphones and voice recorders at a media event on March 9 after he was diagnosed with the virus.

Donovan Mitchell: Another NBA Utah Jazz player also tested positive for COVID-19 days later on March 12.

Christian Wood: The Detroit Pistons forward is “under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation” since testing positive, the NBA team said on March 15.

Brooklyn Nets: Four players on the NBA Brooklyn Nets basketball team tested positive for the coronavirus, including Kevin Durrant,on March 17.

Fernando Gaviria: The Colombian cyclist confirmed on March 12 that he contracted coronavirus while racing during an event in the United Arab Emirates, and was admitted to a hospital in the Gulf nation.

Dmitry Strakhov: He was the second cyclist at the UAE Tour to have been diagnosed with the virus on the same day.

Marcus Smart: The Boston Celtics guard tested positive as the number of confirmed cases in the NBA continues to grow.

Deaths of celebrities and officials

Steven Dick: The deputy head of mission at the British Embassy in Budapest has died after contracting coronavirus, the United Kingdom’s Foreign Office said on March 25.

Floyd Cardoz: The Season 3 winner of the United States show Top Chef Masters died on March 25 after testing positive for coronavirus.

Terrence McNally: The four-time Tony Award-winning playwright died on March 24 of complications of the coronavirus, a spokesman said. Mr. McNally, who was 81, won two of his Tonys for books for musicals — “Kiss of the Spider Woman” (1993) and “Ragtime” (1998) — and two for plays: “Love! Valor! Compassion!” (1995) and “Master Class” (1996).

Padma Lakshmi:

.@floydcardoz made us all so proud. Nobody who lived in NY in the early aughts could forget how delicious and packed Tabla always was. He had an impish smile, an innate need to make those around him happy, and a delicious touch. This is a huge loss… pic.twitter.com/Q6eRVIpZkL — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) March 25, 2020

Manu Dibango: The 86 year old Cameroonian Afro-jazz legend died in Paris on March 24, his representative said.

Antonio Vieira Monteiro: The chairman of the Portuguese unit of Santander, Spain’s largest bank, died from the coronavirus on Wednesday, the second victim of the disease in Portugal. Vieira Monteiro, 73, became chairman of Santander Totta in 2019 after seven years as chief executive.

SOURCE: Aljazeera, NY Times