Woman Fined After Dumping Cats Over Temple Wall | Samui Times

A woman has drawn heavy criticism from netizens after photos and a video showed her throwing five cats over a wall at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok.

The news went viral with the woman, a Samut Prakarn local, apparently trying to mask her identity by donning a ski mask and black clothes, but to no avail. In the video, she had taken the cats out of boxes and stuffed them into fabric bags before dumping them.

Police tracked her down after seeing her pick-up truck license plates in the video, and called her in for questioning in which she admitted the crime on Monday. Her alleged reasoning was that she was allergic to the cats and could no longer keep them.

She was charged with abandoning pets in violation of the Cruelty Prevention and Welfare of Animal Act and was released after paying a fine.

Staff at Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram (Wat Pho), in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district, who originally reported the incident, told the press that all five cats were fine and the temple would take care of them, including getting the felines neutered.