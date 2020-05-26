Woman Fined After Dumping Cats Over Temple Wall | Samui Times

Bangkok News
Woman Fined After Dumping Cats Over Temple Wall
A woman has drawn heavy criticism from netizens after photos and a video showed her throwing five cats over a wall at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok.
The news went viral with the woman, a Samut Prakarn local, apparently trying to mask her identity by donning a ski mask and black clothes, but to no avail. In the video, she had taken the cats out of boxes and stuffed them into fabric bags before dumping them.
Police tracked her down after seeing her pick-up truck license plates in the video, and called her in for questioning in which she admitted the crime on Monday. Her alleged reasoning was that she was allergic to the cats and could no longer keep them.
She was charged with abandoning pets in violation of the Cruelty Prevention and Welfare of Animal Act and was released after paying a fine.
Staff at Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram (Wat Pho), in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district, who originally reported the incident, told the press that all five cats were fine and the temple would take care of them, including getting the felines neutered.
They urged pet owners who cannot afford to keep their animals to give them to shelters or to adopters.
Source: Nation ThailandStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Arrests For Curfew Breakers Drop Since Ban Imposed
Koh Samui Hotel Caught Dumping Garbage On Beach
Hospital Offers Help To Remote Villagers
American First Responder Couple Gets Dream Honeymoon In Thailand
Thailand-China High Speed Railway Contract Signing Set For October
Woman Fined After Dumping Cats Over Temple Wall
3 New Cases, No Deaths- Covid-19 Update (May 26)
Bank Of Thailand Governor To Step Down After Term End
Samui’s ‘Paws With A Cause’: A New Way To Give Soi Dogs A Home
Koh Samui Weather (May 26)
Koh Samui Sea Turtles Make A Come Back
Bars And Pubs Looking To Reopen Soon
New Samui Gym Offers Women Free Self-Defense Classes
CCSA May Reopen Bars, Pubs And Clubs – Update
Samui Expat’s Orgonites May Offer A Multitude Of Benefits
Sisters On Samui-The Island’s Food Donation Powerhouse
Massage Shops May Reopen Soon
Thai Airways Will Lay Off Around 6,000 Employees
French Family Found ‘Paradise’ In Koh Samui
Tourism Industry Not Worried About Emergency Decree Extension
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login