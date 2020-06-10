World Blood Day Extended To Avoid Large Crowds | Samui Times

Those wishing to donate blood this year during the World Blood Day will get a few extra days to contribute to the cause. According to The Thai Red Cross Society, it is spreading out the event to adapt to social distancing measures.

The event which is held at the National Blood Centre in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district and at blood donation centres nationwide will operate from June 14-18.

“The World Blood Donation Day is on June 14, but this year we are extending the activity to cover a week to disperse blood donors and avoid the gathering of large groups of people to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” the Red Cross said. “Those who come to donate blood at the National Blood Center on Henry Dunant Road will also receive a complimentary movie ticket from SF Cinema.”

There is also activity via social media for those who have the World Blood Donation Day T-shirt of any year from 2004 (the first year of World Blood Donation Day) to 2019. Simply take a picture of yourself wearing the shirt and create a public post on Facebook with hashtag #WBDD2020 until June 14. A 100 winners from a lucky draw will receive Nu Daeng Rocking Doll from the Thai Red Cross Society. For more information, contact National Blood Centre on its Facebook page @nbctrc or tel. 0 2263 9600 ext 1101, 1760, 1761

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand