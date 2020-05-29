World-Class Colouring Book Sales Benefit 2 Samui Organizations | Samui Times

Samui Elephant Haven and Sisters on Samui have teamed up to share profits from a world-class colouring book to help #FeedSamui.

The two organizations are splitting the book sales’ profits 50/50 to help feed those on the island as well as the elephants. “The Painted Elephant” was originally created last year by Samui Elephant Haven, along with 20 artists from around the world. Since its creation, it has been on the wishlists of both children and adults alike. But since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, book copies have been gathering dust after a downfall in tourism has kept the Haven’s boutique shop closed.

Yvonne Roberts, co-president of Sisters on Samui, said, “We are always looking at inspiring ways to help various charities on the island: this is the sole intent of Sisters on Samui. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been our main focus to ensure that everyone from our waiters, tour guides, hotel staff, masseuses and daily workers are all fed. We are currently working with governmental teams to ensure that the survival packages are given to those that are genuinely in need. It’s heartwarming that Maew Suriya, the founder of Samui Elephant Haven, would like to share the proceeds of the book sales to help people as well as his growing number of elephants. You’ll even find some of my flamboyant art in the colouring book!”

The book is priced at 750 THB for a printed copy (pickup locally only from Samui Elephant Haven) and 500 THB for a downloadable copy (please enter #FeedSamui in the coupon code box to ensure profits are shared between the organizations).

The books are available for purchase by visiting https://samuielephanthaven.org/product/the-painted-elephant/

OR https://sisters-on-samui.org

To pickup the book from Samui Elephant Haven, please email info@samuielephanthaven.org to schedule a time after purchasing from the website.

Don’t fancy colouring? These two organizations are still accepting much needed donations!

To donate to Samui Elephant Haven, please visit their website at: https://samuielephanthaven.org/donations/

To donate to Sisters On Samui (SOS) please use the information below:

Pay Pal: info@clearwatersamui.com

Go Get Funding page: Feed Samui

SCB Bank Thailand: Acct name Katewadee Topcu