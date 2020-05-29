World-Class Colouring Book Sales Benefit 2 Samui Organizations | Samui Times

Coronavirus Koh Samui
World-Class Colouring Book Sales Benefit 2 Samui Organizations
Samui Elephant Haven and Sisters on Samui have teamed up to share profits from a world-class colouring book to help #FeedSamui.
The two organizations are splitting the book sales’ profits 50/50 to help feed those on the island as well as the elephants. “The Painted Elephant” was originally created last year by Samui Elephant Haven, along with 20 artists from around the world. Since its creation, it has been on the wishlists of both children and adults alike. But since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, book copies have been gathering dust after a downfall in tourism has kept the Haven’s boutique shop closed.
Yvonne Roberts, co-president of Sisters on Samui, said, “We are always looking at inspiring ways to help various charities on the island: this is the sole intent of Sisters on Samui. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been our main focus to ensure that everyone from our waiters, tour guides, hotel staff, masseuses and daily workers are all fed. We are currently working with governmental teams to ensure that the survival packages are given to those that are genuinely in need. It’s heartwarming that Maew Suriya, the founder of Samui Elephant Haven, would like to share the proceeds of the book sales to help people as well as his growing number of elephants. You’ll even find some of my flamboyant art in the colouring book!”
The book is priced at 750 THB for a printed copy (pickup locally only from Samui Elephant Haven) and 500 THB for a downloadable copy (please enter #FeedSamui in the coupon code box to ensure profits are shared between the organizations).
The books are available for purchase by visiting https://samuielephanthaven.org/product/the-painted-elephant/
OR https://sisters-on-samui.org
To pickup the book from Samui Elephant Haven, please email info@samuielephanthaven.org to schedule a time after purchasing from the website.
Don’t fancy colouring? These two organizations are still accepting much needed donations!
To donate to Samui Elephant Haven, please visit their website at: https://samuielephanthaven.org/donations/
To donate to Sisters On Samui (SOS) please use the information below:
Pay Pal: info@clearwatersamui.com
SCB Bank Thailand: Acct name Katewadee Topcu
Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Koh Samui Weather (May 29)
World-Class Colouring Book Sales Benefit 2 Samui Organizations
11 New Cases, No Deaths- Covid-19 Update (May 28)
Thai Man Prefers Sex With Others’ Flip-Flops Over Humans
Central Buys Out Family Mart
Briton Arrested After Throwing Wife Off Balcony
Thailand Job Losses Reminiscent Of Asian Financial Crisis
Brazil Feared To Be Next Covid-19 Hotspot
Myanmar Migrant Workers To Return In Thousands
Shooting At Thai Radio Station Leaves 3 Dead
Sisters On Samui-The Island’s Food Donation Powerhouse
New Samui Gym Offers Women Free Self-Defense Classes
French Family Found ‘Paradise’ In Koh Samui
Samui’s ‘Paws With A Cause’: A New Way To Give Soi Dogs A Home
Koh Samui Hotel Caught Dumping Garbage On Beach
Tourism Industry Not Worried About Emergency Decree Extension
Visa Amnesty Automatically Extended Till July 31
PM Prayut Agrees To Extend Emergency Decree Till End Of June
Thunderstorms And Rain Predicted For Today – Koh Samui Weather
Samui Health Pass App Under Trial For Covid-19 Monitoring
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login