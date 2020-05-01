Young woman drew a picture of Thai PM not long before committing suicide | Samui Times

A young woman hung herself on the morning of April 28, after posting a sketch of Prime MinisterPrayut Chan-o-cha with a message complaining that she had been rejected for the 5,000 baht handout, but she actually did receive the cash.

The 19 year old, Chachoengsao-based, Plaifon Amsarika gained public sympathy and criticized the government on April 22 when she shared her drawing of Prayut with a message regretting that her application for the handout had been rejected and that she had endured severe financial hardship.

Her boyfriend, however, said Plaifon had mental health issues and had previously attempted to injure herself due to anxiety that had recently escalated as a result of the pandemic.

Plaifon applied for the handout on 16 April, although her acceptance was slightly delayed because she had not given her social security details.

SOURCE:The Nation