Zero New Cases-Covid-19 Update (May 22) | Samui Times

Zero New Cases-Covid-19 Update (May 22)

6 hours ago

Zero New Cases-Covid-19 Update (May 22)
Today there are no new cases of Covid-19 reported over the past 24 hours in Thailand.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said that 13 people have fully recovered and went home.

He notes, however, that two people returning from Egypt are still awaiting test results.

As of May 22, the total number of confirmed cases in the country was 3,037 — 71 are under treatment, 2,910 have recovered and been discharged, and there have been 56 deaths.

He further commended all citizens who are wearing face masks to reduce the risk of the virus spreading. He added that more than 90 percent of Thai people are wearing masks when out in public.

SOURCE: The Nation

Covid-19 Stats in Thailand

  • Total Cases: 3037
  • Active Cases: 84
  • Recovered: 2897
  • Deaths: 56
  • Last Updated: 22-05-2020 at 20:12

