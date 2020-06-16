Grab To Reportedly Lay Off Around 300 People | Samui Times

Grab company is reportedly set to lay off about five percent of its employees in Thailand, a decision that is to be announced today.

The company is Southeast Asia’s most valuable startup, valued at 14 billion USD, and is backed by SoftBank Group Corp. The five percent of employees to get laid off amounts to about 300 people.

However, no confirmation or response from the company has been obtained but apparently a reputable source revealed the information in a town hall meeting for its staff.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post