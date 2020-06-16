image
Connect with us

Asia News

Grab To Reportedly Lay Off Around 300 People

Avatar

Published

5 hours ago

on

Grab To Reportedly Lay Off Around 300 People | Samui Times
    • follow us in feedly

Grab company is reportedly set to lay off about five percent of its employees in Thailand, a decision that is to be announced today.

The company is Southeast Asia’s most valuable startup, valued at 14 billion USD, and is backed by SoftBank Group Corp. The five percent of employees to get laid off amounts to about 300 people.

However, no confirmation or response from the company has been obtained but apparently a reputable source revealed the information in a town hall meeting for its staff.

 

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Trending