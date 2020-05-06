Samui Community Donation Details | Samui Times

Samui organizations have stepped up to help alleviate food insecurity on the island. From donations to drop boxes, community leaders have been pitching in to feed those in need.

As many islanders and tourists alike have already donated, these organizations remain crucial to distributing food and other essential items during the Covid-19 epidemic.

Sisters On Samui has led the fight against hunger on Samui with other organizations such as FitKoh and Austrian Corner following suit.

Last Sunday alone, Austrian Corner says they provided over 800 meals to those in need and FitKoh has quoted over 1200 meals distributed since the start of their initiative.

However, food drives’ futures are donation dependent as Austrian Corner points out on their Facebook page:

“The relief and gratefulness in their eyes were definitely worth all the work! And we have decided that we want to do it again. For this we are in desperate need of donations as we can not pay for all of this by ourselves. transport, we have lots of volunteers who help with organization and execution and we will try to top up all received donations by as much as we can. But all of this can work only if our friends send some money too. Whether you can send a little bit or bigger amount, each Euro helps! “

During this economic hardship, Samui Times has compiled an updated list to help those looking to donate to this good cause.

Stay tuned for more information regarding where to help alleviate food insecurity within our community.

Community Organizational Donations:

Sisters On Samui (SOS)

Pay Pal: info@clearwatersamui.com

SCB Bank Thailand: Acct name Katewadee Topcu

Go get funding page: Feed Samui

FitKoh Donation times: Monday, Wednesday, Friday Location: Baan Tai (near police station) Bank: Krungsri Bank, No. 6211138263 Austrian Corner PayPal: mario.schiansky@gmail.com Bank: Thanachart Bank, No. 4576027851